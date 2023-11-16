Podcast: Soft schedule, healthy roster leave Saints with zero excuses

The Saints Wire podcast is live with managing editor John Sigler (@john_siglerr) and our host Ryan O’Leary (@RyanOLearySMG). You can subscribe for new episodes released each week on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or your podcast service of choice.

A soft schedule and healthy roster (at least going into the Vikings game) leave the New Orleans Saints with zero excuses for another lackluster start under Dennis Allen. They may be on top of the NFC South while going into the bye week, but there are few bragging rights for holding a one-game lead on the worst division in pro football. There are few big changes available this late in the season. At this point Allen and his coaches and players need to prove they can learn from their mistakes, right the ship, and compete in the playoffs. Tap in.

Follow the Saints Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire