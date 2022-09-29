PODCAST: Situational football (and heat) beat Bills at Dolphins

The Bills Wire is back with their weekly podcast during the 2022 NFL season.

Check out the latest episode ahead of the Bills’ Week 4 contest against the Ravens below:

Follow the Bills Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Related

NFL Network analyst: 'Bills were the better team' vs. Dolphins (video) Josh Allen: Bills locker room 'fricking love' Ken Dorsey's passion Bills sign OL Justin Murray, place Tommy Doyle on injured reserve

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire