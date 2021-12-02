PODCAST: The secret behind the uptick for the Patriots offense

The New England Patriots are doing wonderful work with quarterback Mac Jones. While it feels like Jones’ career has become a polarizing topic, Jones can be exactly what the Patriots have needed — and a work in progress. He has been good, not great, with stats inflated by those around him.

And that’s OK.

Jones has seen an uptick in his yards per attempt this offseason, and that’s partially due to his own improvements. But it’s more largely a credit to offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and skill players like Hunter Henry, Kendrick Bourne and Rhamondre Stevenson.

We dive into some of the Xs and Os from the Patriots’ 36-13 win over the Tennessee Titans to help explain what Jones and New England are suddenly doing so well. All that — and more — in this week’s Patriots Wire podcast.

What do you think about Jones’ successful month of November? Are you sold on the young QB? Or do you want to see more?

