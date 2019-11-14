In a game that featured one of the best if not the best defensive line in the NFL, Monday Night Football showcased a dominant performance from the d-line you did not expect.

The Seattle Seahawks (8-2) finally saw their pass rush excel on one of the biggest stages in the league and against the last remaining undefeated team, the San Francisco 49ers (8-1). Niners quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo finally got a taste of the medicine their d-line has been dishing out through the first eight games of this season.

And it all started for Seattle with Jadeveon Clowney. The Seahawks traded for Clowney 74 days ago and has been worth every penny since. On Monday, he absolutely lit up the stat sheet: five tackles, five QB hits, one sack, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one touchdown.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Pro Football Focus credited Clowney with 11 pressures and a 90.7 overall grade against SF.

"If I'm being honest, that seems low. What's a perfect pro football focus grade because that's what it felt like you were seeing from Jadeveon Clowney. He was absolutely fantastic," said our Seahawks Insider Joe Fann on the lates Talkin' Seahawks Podcast.

It was finally the pass rush Seattle has been waiting for this season. Seattle's defense, who had given up huge yards in the previous weeks to Atlanta's Matt Schaub and Tampa Bay's Jameis Winston, came through against one of the best in Garoppolo.

Listen to the full podcast below:

MORE ON THE SEAHAWKS

Report: Tyler Lockett not expected to miss any games with leg injury

Quandre Diggs adds ‘settling presence', another playmaker to Seahawks defense

Let's call it as it is… Geno Smith said "Hails"

Podcast: The Seahawks pass rush showed up at a bad time for the Niners... sorry not sorry originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest