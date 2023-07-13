PODCAST: San Jose State 2023 Football Preview

Can the Spartans surprise and make a title run?

SJSU might have the best QB in the league

Jeremy and Matt are back to preview this San Jose State team. The Spartans have an offense that if things go properly could be one of the most balanced in the Mountain West.

The defense is losing a lot of talent which includes two former conference players of the year, so that unit will be seeing a bit of a rebuild.

