Podcast: Saints remind the entire league they’re still here

John Sigler
·1 min read

The newest episode of the Saints Wire Podcast is live, brought to you weekly by Saints Wire managing editor John Sigler (@john_siglerr) and host Ryan O’Leary (@RyanOLearySMG). You can subscribe for new episodes on Apple Podcasts or your podcast app of choice, and catch up on past episodes in the playlist embedded below.

We’ve got a lot to discuss this week. Between the Saints outplaying the Green Bay Packers in every phase, multiple injured starters, and a couple of smart free agent pickups, it’s almost too much to fit in half an hour — not even considering the Week 2 preview. Get up to speed:

