PODCAST: How should the Saints deploy their quarterbacks without Drew Brees?

Where do the New Orleans Saints go without Drew Brees? The starting quarterback will be sidelined several weeks while recovering from several injured ribs, putting either Jameis Winston or Taysom Hill in his place. How will that change the offense? Can the Saints keep up their winning streak without No. 9? And that’s all against the backdrop of Falcons Hate Week, with the NFC South-rival squad visiting the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday.

Those are the topics we’re discussing in this week’s Saints Wire Podcast, hosted by Ryan O’Leary (@RyanOLearySMG) with Saints Wire managing editor John Sigler (@john_siglerr). You can subscribe for new episodes released each Thursday on Apple Podcasts or your podcast service of choice.

