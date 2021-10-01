Podcast: Saints could crush Giants in return to raucous Caesars Superdome

The newest episode of the Saints Wire Podcast is live, brought to you weekly by Saints Wire managing editor John Sigler (@john_siglerr) and show host Ryan O’Leary (@RyanOLearySMG). You can subscribe for new episodes on Apple Podcasts or your podcast app of preference, and be sure to catch up on past episodes in the playlist embedded below.

This week we’re looking forward to the Saints’ return to the Caesars Superdome in their true 2021 home opener, with a very winnable game against the New York Giants scheduled for Sunday. We’re also reviewing a big win over Ryan’s Patriots last week and pondering whether Sean Payton’s plan to fix Jameis Winston involves breaking Winston first. Get up to speed: