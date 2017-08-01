Podcast: Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott ponder racing a T-Rex

James: We went to Afghanistan to get bin Laden which we did in Pakistan. We shell out billions to the lying Pakistan which created and supports the Taliban. Yet, as in Vietnam, American troops are not allowed to cross the border to kill the Taliban. The presence of US forces has not decreased the opium from Afghanistan into the States. China is reaping the rich mineral fields in the country and the Afghan government is super corrupt. We did NOT go there to build a nation. We went there to kill bin Laden. Mission completed, pull out now. Not one of these Muslims is worth one Americans life.