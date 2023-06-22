Podcast: Reviewing the off-season of the rival Cincinnati Bengals

Behind one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL in Joe Burrow, the Cincinnati Bengals have won back-to-back division titles. The Cleveland Browns have a big challenge in week one with that passing attack of Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins comes to Cleveland in week one.

Joined by SB Nation’s Cincy Jungle writer Drew Garrison we take a look at the offseason for the Bengals. With free agency additions and losses, a nice draft, and retraining their entire coaching staff the Bengals have a great chance to get a third division title in a row.

You can listen to this week’s episode by clicking here or you can watch the video version of this podcast by clicking here.

