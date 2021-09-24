Podcast: Reviewing Jags’ Week 2 loss, looking ahead to Week 3 with Cards Wire

Another regular season game is in the books for the Jacksonville Jaguars, and unfortunately, it came with another loss for the team.

in Episode 88 of “Bleav in the Jaguars” Jags Wire’s Phil Smith and James Johnson reviewed what went wrong for the team against the Denver Broncos, who defeated Jacksonville in their home opener by a score of 23-13. In a nutshell, the duo pinned this one mostly on offense, which came out hot but cooled down after the first drive.

Afterward, James and Phil were joined by Cards Wire editor Jess Root to preview Week 3’s game. Among the topics discussed along the way was Kliff Kingsbury’s development as an NFL head coach, Kyler Murray’s growth, the Cardinals’ defense, and a score prediction from Card Wire’s perspective.

The episode can be heard below in the media player, while archived episodes can be revisited here.

Feel free to subscribe to “Bleav in the Jags” via Apple Podcasts, Google Play, or Spotify.