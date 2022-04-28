Podcast: Recapping Saints’ chaotic offseason and previewing 2022 NFL draft

The Saints Wire podcast is back, hosted by Ryan O’Leary (@RyanOLearySMG) and myself, Saints Wire managing editor John Sigler (@john_siglerr). And it’s here just in time for the first round of the 2022 NFL draft. You can subscribe for new episodes on Apple Podcasts or your podcast app of choice, and catch up on past episodes in the playlist embedded below.

It’s been a chaotic offseason for New Orleans. Between surprise retirements and big free agent departures, the stage is set for a critical draft — a lot is hinging on the Saints leaving with some impactful players early on. Get caught up before the fireworks start on Thursday evening.

