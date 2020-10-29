PODCAST: What a rebuild might look like for the Patriots

The New England Patriots are headed for a matchup against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, and if their records are any indication, Bill Belichick and Cam Newton are outmatched. Bills coach Sean McDermott has his team out to a comfortable lead in the AFC East title race, with Buffalo sitting at 5-2.

So it’s distinctly possible the Patriots lose on Sunday. And even if they don’t, New England is currently 2-4, a record that has never produced a Super Bowl winner. Considering every season is Super Bowl or bust for the Patriots, perhaps it’s time for New England considering the tanking. If that’s what the Patriots choose to do, then they actually have an easy path to rebuild.

How did the Patriots get here? And where do they go next? We’ve got all that and more on this week’s Patriots Wire podcast.