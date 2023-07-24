On this episode of the Under Center Bears Podcast, Kenneth Davis and Alex Shapiro discuss why fans should be optimistic and why fans should be pessimistic about the Bears season. They discuss the defensive line and the lack of moves the Bears made in the offseason to address essential positions. They also talk about what happens if Tremaine Edmunds doesn't pan out. Later, they discuss Justin Fields' consistency and how heading into the season with an offense he knows and players he is familiar with can help propel the Bears.

PODCAST: Reasons Chicago Bears fans should be both pessimistic and optimistic about 2023 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago