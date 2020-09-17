PODCAST: Reactions to Cardinals’ Week 1 win; new expectations; Week 2 preview

A new podcast episode has dropped with the Arizona Cardinals picking up a Week 1 win over the San Francisco 49ers. Revenge of the Birds’ Seth Cox and I break down and react to all involved with the Cardinals’ win.

We go through what went well and cover the concerns we still have. We talk about the surprises we saw.

We discuss how expectations for this team might have or should change.

After all that, we look ahead to Week 2 and their matchup against the Washington Football Team. What matchups will matter and which ones are a concern? We both give our predictions as well.

Here are the topics and approximate times.

(1:30) Reactions to Week 1 and what went well for the Cardinals against the 49ers

(29:42) Concerns from the win over the Niners

(42:07) Surprises from the game

(54:35) Should expectations for the team change?

(1:05:23) Previewing and predicting their Week 2 game against the Football Team

