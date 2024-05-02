Podcast: Reacting to failed draft day trade and Patriots’ 2024 rookie class

The New England Patriots went into the 2024 NFL draft with a solid game plan and executed it to near perfection.

Coach Jerod Mayo and de facto general manager Eliot Wolf should be high-fiving and celebrating with a toast after a strong first effort at working a live draft board.

In one draft, they quite possibly solved their franchise quarterback issues, while also laying a solid foundation offensively. The Patriots used seven of their eight draft picks on offense and created one of the more intriguing skilled position groups the team has had in years.

Granted, they missed on a reported draft day trade, but they more than made up for it by pairing quarterback Drake Maye with second-round pick wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk. They also went after an explosive receiving option in the fourth round with Javon Baker.

Ryan O’Leary and I discuss the failed trade and the Patriots’ 2024 NFL draft class in this week’s episode of the Patriots Wire Podcast.

Follow the Patriots Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

The question now is how quickly Maye can get up to speed with the offense. Is this going to be a situation where he needs to sit for a year, or will he prove himself as a Day 1 starter?

Keep in mind, the Patriots are projected to have the second-hardest schedule in the NFL, and there are still major questions at offensive tackle.

What do you think of the Patriots’ 2024 draft class? Did they make the right picks? Which was your favorite pick? Will they be good enough to compete right out of the gates?

We want to hear from you. Please share your thoughts and opinions on the topics covered in this week’s show. You can find us on Facebook and Twitter.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire