PODCAST: Can the Raiders beat the Steelers in Week 2?

In this episode of the Raiders Wire Podcast, Marcus Mosher and Ryan O’Leary discuss the Raiders’ big win over the Ravens and how Jon Gruden and company pulled it off. They talk about Darren Waller’s big night and how good Maxx Crosby was versus Baltimore.

Plus, they debate if the Raiders can knock off the Steelers in Week 2 and why Las Vegas is at a huge disadvantage in this contest. All that and so much more in this episode of the show!

