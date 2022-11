The Bills Wire is back with their weekly podcast during the 2022 NFL season.

Check out the latest episode ahead of the Bills’ Week 8 matchup with the Packers below:

Follow the Bills Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Related

Bills-Browns moved to Detroit due to projected snow Erie County: Bills-Browns game decision could come 'soon' Marquez Stevenson designated to return from injured reserve by Bills

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire