PODCAST: Previewing the Raiders Week 9 matchup with the Chargers

In this episode of the Raiders Wire podcast, Marcus Mosher and Ryan O’Leary discuss the team’s Week 8 win over the Cleveland Browns. How did they upset the Browns and who deserves the most credit for the victory?

Plus, the two preview the Raiders’ upcoming matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers. How will the Raiders stop Justin Herbert? What would a win mean for this Las Vegas team and so much more!

