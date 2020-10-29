PODCAST: Previewing the Raiders Week 8 matchup with the Browns

In this episode of the Raiders Wire podcast, Marcus Mosher and Ryan O’Leary discuss the team’s Week 7 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. How did they allow 45 points and is this team still on track to make the playoffs in the AFC?

Plus, the two preview the Raiders’ upcoming matchup with the Cleveland Browns. How can they stop Baker Mayfield and their elite rushing attack? Should Derek Carr have a big performance in Week?

Enjoy the show with the player at the top of the page and make sure to subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your favorite podcast platform. You can also follow Marcus on Twitter @Marcus_Mosher and Ryan O’Leary, host of the Raiders Wire Podcast at @RyanOLearySMG.

If you would like to listen to older episodes of the Raiders Wire Podcast, feel free to use the playlist below to find your favorite show from the past!

Email Sign up

Like this article?

Sign up for the Raiders Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Raiders Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.