PODCAST: Previewing the Raiders Week 11 matchup with the Chiefs

In this episode of the Raiders Wire podcast, Marcus Mosher and Ryan O’Leary discuss the team’s Week 10 win over the Denver Broncos. Who is the most responsible for that performance and is Derek Carr entrenched as the team’s starter for the foreseeable future?

Plus, the two preview the Raiders’ upcoming matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs/ Should the Raiders be only 6.5 point underdogs and what is the status of their defense? How might they try to slow down Patrick Mahomes and so much more!

