Podcast: Previewing free agency additions made by Jags’ AFC South foes

The Jacksonville Jaguars were arguably the most active team in the league when it comes to free agency, but their rivals in the AFC South also weren’t quiet when it came to new additions.

In the Indianapolis Colts’ case, there was the addition of a new starting quarterback after they traded for Matt Ryan. The same somewhat applied for the Tennessee Titans, who traded for a new starting receiver in Robert Woods. Then, with the Houston Texans, there weren’t a lot of splashy signings, but the team was able to acquire some former Jaguars in running back Dare Ogunbowale and guard A.J. Cann.

In Episode 5 of the “Touchdown Jaguars!” podcast, Jags Wire’s Phil Smith and I discussed all these moves and others within the division to gauge who got better and who didn’t. We also discussed the Tyreek Hill trade, which many feel the Jags should’ve been involved in.

To listen to the full episode, hit play below:

“Touchdown Jaguars!” will be published weekly, giving Jags Wire readers a new go-to podcast to hear the latest in news, rumors, and more. To stay up to date, subscribe via Apple Podcasts and Spotify, and feel free to rate and comment.