Podcast: Previewing Dolphins vs. Jags with ‘On the FinSide’

The Jacksonville Jaguars have entered Week 6 of the regular season still looking for their first win after falling to 0-5 through a loss to the Tennessee Titans. In Episode 91 of ‘Bleav in the Jags,’ Jags Wire’s James Johnson and Phil Smith looked back on last Sunday’s loss and also discussed Urban Meyer’s concerning statements about micromanagement.

Afterward, James went 1-on-1 with Brian “Cat” Catanzaro from On The FinSide to preview the Miami Dolphins. Among the topics discussed was the career of Tua Tagovailoa since being drafted, the outlook for Brian Flores, the flaws of the Dolphins’ team, and much more.

The episode can be heard below in the media player, while archived episodes can be revisited here.

Feel free to subscribe to “Bleav in the Jags” via Apple Podcasts, Google Play, or Spotify.