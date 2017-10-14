Podcast: Previewing the ALCS and NLCS with A.J. Pierzynski

This is The StewPod, our baseball podcast with a dash of pop culture. If you dig the show, please subscribe and review us on iTunes.

The next round of the MLB postseason is upon. We are one stage away from the World Series with four teams looking now to punch their tickets by winning either the ALCS or the NLCS.

The Houston Astros and New York Yankees started Friday night, with the Astros taking an early series lead. The Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs begin their series Saturday. Here to talk about both of them is former MLB catcher and current Fox Sports analyst A.J. Pierzynski.

Houston Astros' Yuli Gurriel comes off the bag to tag out New York Yankees' Starlin Castro at first during the sixth inning of Game 1 of baseball's American League Championship Series Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, in Houston.

Fox, as you know, is home of the ALCS and will be broadcasting the World Series for the 18th straight year.

Pierzynski was part of the the FS1 broadcast team in the ALDS that called the Astros games, so he talks about what makes them dangerous and he talks about what makes the Yankees dangerous in the ALCS. He also gives us his take on two Dodgers pitchers — Alex Wood and Yu Darvish — that he caught in his playing days.

