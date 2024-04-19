Podcast: Previewing the 2024 NFL draft and Bears draft bingo

The wait is almost over for the 2024 NFL draft, where Bears fans are ready to welcome new quarterback Caleb Williams to Chicago.

The Bears only have four picks, but two of them are in the top 10, where they can land a pair of blue chip players to help elevate their roster. Williams is a guarantee to be the first.

Chicago is coming off a strong close to the 2023 season, where there are high expectations for the direction of the team this year. Not only are they welcoming Williams to the fold, but they have an arsenal of weapons ready for him and a potential top-five defense.

As the Bears prepare for the 2024 NFL draft, host Ryan O’Leary (@RyanO_Leary) and myself (@AlyssaBarbieri) enjoyed a six pack of offseason questions and brought back our Bears Draft Bingo Card, which you can find below and play along with us.

