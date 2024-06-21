Podcast: Previewing 2024 NBA draft week and free agency for the Rockets

With the first round of the 2024 NBA draft on June 26 and the start of free agency negotiations on June 30, it’s set to be a busy two weeks for general manager Rafael Stone of the Houston Rockets.

So, to break it all down, our Ben DuBose joined Will Kunkel, sports director of Fox 26 Houston, for an in-studio interview. In a Rockets-themed episode of “Kickin’ it with Kunkel,” the discussion starts with a look at draft candidates at No. 3 overall, headlined by Kentucky guard Reed Sheppard and Connecticut center Donovan Clingan.

The show also explores several other topics, including the difficulty of executing a trade involving the No. 3 pick; extension considerations for Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun; prioritizing Houston’s top prospects, based on current production; and the value of head coach Ime Udoka to the young core and to players around the league.

The complete episode can be viewed below.

Story originally appeared on Rockets Wire