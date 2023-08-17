PODCAST: Preseason Game 1 takeaways for Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals picked up a win in their preseason opener on Friday, defeating the Denver Broncos 18-17 on a last-second touchdown and two-point conversion.

The latest edition of the podcast focuses on the game. Seth Cox and I talk about who and what stood out in the game for the Cardinals, whether the win was important or not, and we looked at playing time trends to see if we could glean anything from it.

Enjoy the show! It will be the first of two shows this week.

Topics and times:

(1:00) Who and what stood out for the Cardinals in the preseason opener

(29:25) Why getting he win was important

(41:11) Playing time observations, Zach Ertz’s return, roster moves

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire