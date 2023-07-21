Podcast: Predicting the Browns’ final 53-man roster prior to training camp

With the remainder of the Cleveland Browns roster reporting to training camp the long NFL off-season has finally come to an end. The team will have its first practice at the Greenbrier on Sunday. A majority of the roster is likely set going into training camp outside of a few roster battles that’ll take place.

In this week’s podcast, I was joined by Dawg Pound Daily’s Randy Gurzi and Casey Kinnamon to predict how the 53-man rosters will play out barring injuries. You can watch this episode by clicking here to see what the four of us predict will happen in training camp with the return of Browns football.

More Podcast!

The Xs and Os with Greg Cosell: Building the perfect quarterback

The Xs and Os: How modern NFL defenses affect receiver performance

The Xs and Os with Greg Cosell: Building the perfect receiver corps

Podcast: What are the Browns' biggest roster concerns for 2023?

The Xs and Os with Greg Cosell: Building the perfect offensive line

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire