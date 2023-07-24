Podcast: Perrion Winfrey and the myth of draft busts

It is not new news that the Cleveland Browns parted ways with defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey after his second incident of violence against a woman this offseason. However, in this episode of Nothing Rhymes with Orange, we discuss why the process behind drafting Winfrey, to begin with, was one of sound logic.

Other topics covered in this episode include Nick Chubb’s contract and how it relates to the ongoing running back crisis around the league, as well as some training camp-related Browns bites to cover.

Enjoy!

