Podcast: What do Patriots need most in playoffs, Bill Belichick’s brain or Mac Jones’ arm?

The New England Patriots will need strong performances from both Bill Belichick and Mac Jones in the team’s playoff-opener against the Buffalo Bills in the wild-card round.

When the Bills and Patriots played each other last in Week 16, neither Belichick nor Jones had their best games. Belichick’s defense allowed Josh Allen to throw for over 300 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 64 yards. Admittedly, he had a sensational day and threw a number of balls the defense simply couldn’t defend. And then there was Jones, who had two turnovers.

The Patriots have to play significantly better in the playoffs, and it starts with Belichick and Jones. Who is more important? We’ll dive into that — and so much much — in this week’s episode of the Patriots Wire podcast.

