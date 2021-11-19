PODCAST: The Patriots defense has been unstoppable, but it has one weakness

The New England Patriots defense has been sensational, scoring more points than the opposing offense in two of the last three games. That’s right: the Patriots defense scored a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers in Week 9 and the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 — and neither opponent scored more than six points. The offense could’ve taken the day off.

With the Patriots coming off a shutout of the Falcons, it’s worth looking under the hood at what makes this defense so good — and where their weaknesses lie. We dive into that on this week’s podcast. We also shared a hot take on why quarterback Mac Jones seems to haved struggled when the Patriots have the lead like he did against the Falcons. That’s near the end of the podcast. Listen up. And please subscribe.

Follow the Patriots Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Have any thoughts or qualms? Hit us up in the comment section.

List