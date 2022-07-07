Breaking News:

Podcast: Patriots’ best and worst position groups ahead of training camp

Henry McKenna
·1 min read
The New England Patriots are ready for training camp later this month — and Bill Belichick is surely exploring the ins and outs of his roster to look for the strengths and weaknesses.

We figured we’d do the same on the Patriots Wire podcast. For this week’s abbreviated episode, Ryan O’Leary and I dove into the positions that we felt were still spots of need. (And for what’s it’s worth, I don’t think the Patriots will address that position of need.) Then we looked at the positions where New England is strongest. Join us for another great episode. We’ve got plenty of good information for you on the state of the Patriots roster.

