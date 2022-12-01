Podcast: Will the Patriots avoid third straight loss to Bills?

The Buffalo Bills have run over the New England Patriots like a snowplow machine on the streets of Orchard Park in the middle of winter. In just the last two head-to-head meetings alone, the Bills have scored a total of 80 points without a single punt.

That doesn’t bode well for the Patriots heading into Thursday’s game, even with the backdrop being Gillette Stadium.

But then again, the Patriots are desperate right now, and this is as close to a must-win situation as it gets for the team. There’s also the fact that the Bills have looked a bit shaky in recent outings, including their last two wins over the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns.

In this week’s Patriots Wire Podcast episode, Ryan O’Leary and I discuss the Patriots’ chances of upsetting the Bills, while also reflecting on the ugly officiating from the team’s Thanksgiving Day loss to the Minnesota Vikings last week.

