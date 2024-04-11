PODCAST: Paths to NFL success for 2024 draft quarterbacks

The quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL draft will drive how the first round plays out. Teams will be counting on them to lead a turnaround.

But what will be the path to success for the top quarterbacks in this draft?

In the latest edition of “The Xs and Os with Greg Cosell and Doug Farrar,” they discuss that.

Caleb Williams, USC — Can Williams’ NFL coaches tamp down his more rogue tendencies, without muting the special off-schedule things he can accomplish?

Jayden Daniels, LSU — How can Daniels’ NFL coaches keep the explosive aspects of his college offense going while further developing the nuances Daniels already understands?

Drake Maye, North Carolina — Maye’s NFL coaches will need to temper their enthusiasm for a physical resume that is pro-ready right now, while working to accentuate the things that still need work.

Michael Penix Jr., Washington — With Penix, how much will his injury history and performance against defensive pressure mitigate his ball-winning downfield accuracy?

J.J. McCarthy, Michigan — McCarthy is the most prominent “game manager” in this class, so how will his NFL coaches make the most of his skills, while understanding that he’s just not an explosive play waiting to happen?

Bo Nix is discussed on a previous episode.

Enjoy the show!

