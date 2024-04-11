PODCAST: Pat Tillman’s legacy, Pat’s Race and the Pat Tillman Foundation with Howards Balzer

In an extra edition of the podcast this week, Cards Wire deputy editor Howard Balzer joined me on the podcast to talk about Pat Tillman.

This weekend is the 20th Pat’s Run and later this month it will be the 20th anniversary of when Tillman was killed in action in Afghanistan.

We talk about what Balzer learned from interviewing Tillman’s brother-in-law Alex Garwood, who is also the co-founder of the Pat Tillman Foundation, on SiriusXM’s Hall of Fame Radio, and from recently talking to former Cardinals head coach Dave McGinnis.

Enjoy the show!

