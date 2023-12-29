Podcast: Orange Bowl predictions for Georgia vs Florida State

Host J.C. Shelton is joined by former Georgia Bulldog Arthur Lynch to breakdown all things Orange Bowl!

Georgia will take on Florida State on Saturday from Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium, but both teams will be missing a lot of production from the regular season.

Arthur and I review who’s expected to play, who’s not, and share our predictions for the last game of the season.

Also on the show:

Kirby Smart’s ability to limit opt outs

Blueprint for UGA domination

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire