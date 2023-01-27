PODCAST: Are there only 2 real HC candidates for Cardinals?

Jess Root

Sean Payton was in town Thursday for an all-day interview with the Arizona Cardinals. Frank Reich was hired by the Carolina Panthers and Dan Quinn returns to the Cowboys to be their DC for another season. The betting odds for the Cardinals’ next head coach have shifted to show only two likely candidates.

What does this all mean?

I discuss that in this latest edition of the podcast, a solo show.

Enjoy the show with the embedded player above or by subscribing to the show on Apple PodcastsSpotify or your favorite podcast platform, so you never miss a show. Make sure as well to give it a five-star rating!

Topics:

(1:00) The shrinking coaching pool for the Cardinals

(7:25) Sean Payton’s interview with the Cardinals

(14:23) The shifting betting odds for the next HC – are there really only two legitimate candidates?

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire

Recommended Stories

  • Is FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI) an Undervalued Stock?

    Diamond Hill Capital, an investment management company, released its “Small Cap Strategy” fourth-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the fund returned 6.98% net of fees, outperforming the benchmark Russell 2000 Index, which returned 6.23%. Strength in health care, consumer discretionary, and materials holdings contributed to […]

  • Should You Hold WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS)?

    Diamond Hill Capital, an investment management company, released its “Small Cap Strategy” fourth-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the fund returned 6.98% net of fees, outperforming the benchmark Russell 2000 Index, which returned 6.23%. Strength in health care, consumer discretionary, and materials holdings contributed to […]

  • Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) Faced Challenging Industry Backdrop in Q4

    Diamond Hill Capital, an investment management company, released its “Small Cap Strategy” fourth-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the fund returned 6.98% net of fees, outperforming the benchmark Russell 2000 Index, which returned 6.23%. Strength in health care, consumer discretionary, and materials holdings contributed to […]

  • What Makes Wolverine World Wide (WWW) Stock Attractive Amid Decline in Q4?

    Diamond Hill Capital, an investment management company, released its “Small Cap Strategy” fourth-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the fund returned 6.98% net of fees, outperforming the benchmark Russell 2000 Index, which returned 6.23%. Strength in health care, consumer discretionary, and materials holdings contributed to […]

  • LATOKEN, a Leading Global Exchange for Digital Assets, Acted as the Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) and Listing Partner for the Upcoming LENDEXE (LEXE) Project

    LATOKEN, a leading global digital assets exchange, is excited to announce the upcoming initial exchange offering (IEO) of the LendeXe ($LEXE) project on its platform. LendeXe Inc, a leading crypto startup, aims to bridge the gap between the DeFi and TradFi worlds by driving the adoption of stablecoins within the DeFi ecosystem.

  • Here’s Why Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) Outperformed in Q4

    Diamond Hill Capital, an investment management company, released its “Small Cap Strategy” fourth-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the fund returned 6.98% net of fees, outperforming the benchmark Russell 2000 Index, which returned 6.23%. Strength in health care, consumer discretionary, and materials holdings contributed to […]

  • Here’s Why Concrete Pumping Holdings (BBCP) Declined in Q4

    Diamond Hill Capital, an investment management company, released its “Small Cap Strategy” fourth-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the fund returned 6.98% net of fees, outperforming the benchmark Russell 2000 Index, which returned 6.23%. Strength in health care, consumer discretionary, and materials holdings contributed to […]

  • Should You Invest in Graham Corporation (GHM) Stock For the Long-Term?

    Diamond Hill Capital, an investment management company, released its “Small Cap Strategy” fourth-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the fund returned 6.98% net of fees, outperforming the benchmark Russell 2000 Index, which returned 6.23%. Strength in health care, consumer discretionary, and materials holdings contributed to […]

  • Art Rooney II: We’ll see on Mike Tomlin extension, don’t want to speculate

    The Steelers broke with tradition by waiting until the final year of head coach Mike Tomlin’s contract before signing him to a three-year extension in 2021. Pittsburgh had typically extended Tomlin’s contract with two years left on the deal and that’s where he finds himself heading into the 2023 season. Tomlin extended his run without [more]

  • With Social Security in Jeopardy, How Do Americans Plan To Fund Retirement?

    Social Security is an important source of retirement income for most Americans, but the program continues to come under assault because of the amount of money that goes into funding it. Last year,...

  • Referee Ron Torbert’s crew assigned to work Chiefs-Bengals game

    The #Chiefs will get referee Ron Torbert for the first time this season in their AFC Championship Game matchup with the #Bengals.

  • Frank Reich just became the Carolina Panthers’ new coach. But why not Steve Wilks?

    Reich, who started the first game in Panthers history in 1995, had most recently been the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts.

  • Greg Olsen braces to be bounced from top Fox booth by Tom Brady

    Former NFL tight end Greg Olsen knew when he ascended to the No. 1 booth at Fox this year that the assignment would last until Tom Brady retires from playing and begins earning $37.5 million per year. Olsen gets it. But that doesn’t make him happy about it. “We all know the reality,” Olsen recently [more]

  • Nick Bosa receives perfect one-word assessment from Eagles' Jordan Mailata

    The Eagles know what to expect from Nick Bosa and the 49ers' defense on Sunday in the NFC Championship Game in Philadelphia.

  • Former Lions LB Jessie Lemonier dead at 25

    Lemonier spent time with the Chargers and Cardinals as well.

  • Patrick Mahomes says he’s gone to Tom Brady for advice this week

    Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes revealed that he has been talking to Tom Brady this week for advice about getting ready for the AFC Championship Game. “I talked to Tom a little bit, I have a good relationship with him now and he gives me a lot of advice,” Mahomes said. “Why would you not want [more]

  • Kyle Shanahan's Brock Purdy anecdote sums up 49ers' rookie philosophy

    Brock Purdy is the 49ers' perfect example of how rookies should approach their first year in the NFL.

  • NFL announces finalists for MVP, Coach of the Year, more honors

    The NFL named the finalists for MVP, Defensive Player of the Year and more major awards that will be handed out at the NFL Honors.

  • Deion Sanders confirms Mike Zimmer is joining his staff at Colorado

    Former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer will have a role on Deion Sanders’ staff at the University of Colorado. Sanders confirmed that during an interview with Thee Pregame Show posted on YouTube on Monday. He did not indicate Zimmer’s role. Zimmer served as an analyst for Sanders at Jackson State in 2022. Former Florida State [more]

  • Rory McIlroy's stunning first-round finish ties 'Teegate' rival Patrick Reed for Dubai lead

    Rory McIlroy needed only six shots to finish off his first round of the Dubai Desert Classic on Friday morning – a remarkable stat given that the world No 1 had three holes to complete.