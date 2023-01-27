PODCAST: Are there only 2 real HC candidates for Cardinals?

Sean Payton was in town Thursday for an all-day interview with the Arizona Cardinals. Frank Reich was hired by the Carolina Panthers and Dan Quinn returns to the Cowboys to be their DC for another season. The betting odds for the Cardinals’ next head coach have shifted to show only two likely candidates.

What does this all mean?

I discuss that in this latest edition of the podcast, a solo show.

Topics:

(1:00) The shrinking coaching pool for the Cardinals

(7:25) Sean Payton’s interview with the Cardinals

(14:23) The shifting betting odds for the next HC – are there really only two legitimate candidates?

