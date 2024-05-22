PODCAST: Offseason position battles in OTAs





The Arizona Cardinals began OTAs this week, which means offense vs. defense on the field for at least a portion of the 13 practices remaining before they break for the summer.

Head coach Jonathan Gannon announced that Paris Johnson was moving to left tackle this year and that Jonah Williams will play right tackle.

Cohost Seth Cox and I discuss the decision and comment on the seeming 100% participation in this voluntary part of the offseason on the new edition of the podcast.

But the bulk of the show was dedicated to the position battles up and down the roster we are looking at.

Times and topics:

(1:00) Paris Johnson’s move to left tackle and the participation in OTAs

(26:03) Position battles on offense

(46:02) Position battles on defense

