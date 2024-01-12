Podcast: What Nick Saban’s retirement means for Georgia football

Host J.C. Shelton is joined by former Georgia Bulldog Arthur Lynch to breakdown what Nick Saban’s retirement means for UGA football.

Saban’s retirement as Alabama’s head coach creates a domino effect for the newly expanded SEC. The Georgia-Alabama rivalry has become a matchup with national championship implications. How does this affect the game going forward and the recruiting battles between the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide?

Also on the show:

Alabama players have a new transfer window

Likely replacement for Saban

