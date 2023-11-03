Podcast: NFL trade deadline recap, Saints-Bears preview with predictions

The Saints Wire podcast is live with managing editor John Sigler (@john_siglerr) and our host Ryan O’Leary (@RyanOLearySMG). You can subscribe for new episodes released each week on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or your podcast service of choice.

This week we’re recapping an eventful NFL trade deadline which included a Saints-Raiders trade that may have been scuttled by sweeping layoffs in Las Vegas, then pivoting to Week 9’s matchup with the Chicago Bears. A vulnerable Saints run defense could become a problem against an underrated Bears rushing attack, but this is a game New Orleans should win handily.

