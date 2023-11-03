Advertisement

Podcast: NFL trade deadline recap, Saints-Bears preview with predictions

John Sigler
·1 min read

The Saints Wire podcast is live with managing editor John Sigler (@john_siglerr) and our host Ryan O’Leary (@RyanOLearySMG). You can subscribe for new episodes released each week on Apple PodcastsSpotifyGoogle Podcasts or your podcast service of choice.

This week we’re recapping an eventful NFL trade deadline which included a Saints-Raiders trade that may have been scuttled by sweeping layoffs in Las Vegas, then pivoting to Week 9’s matchup with the Chicago Bears. A vulnerable Saints run defense could become a problem against an underrated Bears rushing attack, but this is a game New Orleans should win handily.

Follow the Saints Wire Podcast:
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire