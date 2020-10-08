PODCAST: The NFL is putting the Patriots in a terrible situation with COVID-19

The New England Patriots probably shouldn’t have played against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4 because of positive COVID-19 tests from both teams.

The NFL’s thought that it could delay the game by one day and, in turn, make the teams safer was foolish. That plan also flew in the face of what we know about the novel coronavirus. COVID-19 has an incubation period of two to 14 days, according to the CDC, and so we could see cases stem from quarterback Cam Newton, who contracted the disease last Friday, for roughly eight more days. Yet the NFL asked the Patriots to get on a plane and get into a locker room, where the disease could spread between players and staffers. It was an all-around bad decision.

So even though New England lost to Kansas City in devastating fashion and even though the Patriots are set to face the Broncos in Week 5, it’s hard to discuss football, because of the possibility that the teams cannot play.

But we did talk football — along with plenty of COVID-19 discussion — on this week’s Patriots Wire podcast.