Podcast: NFL draft day preview for the Cleveland Browns

Jared Mueller
1 min read
We have finally made it folks, it is NFL draft day and we are mildly excited. Unfortunately, the Cleveland Browns do not have a selection Thursday night and are unlikely to acquire one due to their limited draft resources and a weaker than normal draft class.

We covered a lot of topics from Vegas earlier this week that still apply including assumptions about Jadeveon Clowney, what is next for Jarvis Landry and more.

On today’s Browns Wire Podcast:

  • The addition of Deshaun Watson

  • Importance of draft picks still despite Los Angeles minimizing them

  • What players and positions Cleveland is likely to focus on

  • Comparing the Browns team building to the Peyton Manning-led Indianapolis Colts teams

  • and more…

Click here for the show’s page or subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.

