PODCAST: NFL did Giants no favors in pivotal rematch with Washington
This week on the Giants Wire Podcast, we discuss New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley and his lack of production over the past month. Is the drop-off injury related? Overuse? Or a product of a deteriorating offensive line?
We also look back at a 48-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14 and ahead to a Week 15 clash with the Washington Commanders. How much did schedule-makers help them?
Those topics (and more) are discussed in the latest episode of the Giants Wire Podcast, which is hosted by Ryan O’Leary (@RyanOLearySMG on Twitter) and joined by site editor Dan Benton (@TheGiantsWire).
The Giants Wire Podcast will air every week during the regular season and occasionally throughout the offseason. You can listen below:
Follow the Giants Wire Podcast:
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts
Don’t forget to use our playlist to enhance your listening experience:
Related
Baldy Breakdown: Poor protection costing Giants big plays
Giants' Dexter Lawrence drops out of top-10 in Pro Bowl voting
Dexter Lawrence challenges Giants teammates to 'do a little bit more'
List
Giants vs. Commanders: 5 things to know about Week 15