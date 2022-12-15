PODCAST: NFL did Giants no favors in pivotal rematch with Washington

This week on the Giants Wire Podcast, we discuss New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley and his lack of production over the past month. Is the drop-off injury related? Overuse? Or a product of a deteriorating offensive line?

We also look back at a 48-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14 and ahead to a Week 15 clash with the Washington Commanders. How much did schedule-makers help them?

Those topics (and more) are discussed in the latest episode of the Giants Wire Podcast, which is hosted by Ryan O’Leary (@RyanOLearySMG on Twitter) and joined by site editor Dan Benton (@TheGiantsWire).

