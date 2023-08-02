PODCAST: NFC North Summer Check-In: Can Jordan Love continue the Packers' QB streak?

In the final installment of the NFC North Summer Check-In, Bill Schmid from Packers Radio Network 97.3 The Game joins Kenneth Davis and Alex Shapiro. They discuss where the Packers stand in the NFC North and how talented the roster is in Green Bay. Later they talk about if Jordan Love will be the future of the Packers.

