PODCAST: What Is Next For The Mountain West Now That Pac-12 Is Gone?

Will the Pac-4 join the Mountain West?

Mountain West has options

Jeremy is back solo to discuss the latest in college football realignment which saw the Pac-12 die due to greed and lack of action from the former premier conference out West. This is a discussion about how the Mountain West can survive and even thrive by laying out the options of possibly getting Oregon State, Stanford, Cal, and Washington State into the fold.

It is a sad day in college football.

