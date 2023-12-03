PODCAST: Mountain West Football Recap, Boise State Tops UNLV

Plus some coaching news

Broncos get the job done

Jeremy and Josh are back to recap the 2023 Mountain West football championship which saw Boise State dominate UNLV, 44-20. They also get into the latest coaching news and if the Rebels will be keeping Barry Odom for another year in 2024.

Colorado State is not bowl eligible after its loss to Hawaii, there is a firing in New Mexico, and Fresno State keeps free falling.

The two also get into the latest on the coaching news in the Mountain West.

