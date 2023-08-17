In today’s episode of Big Ten Country, host James Neveau welcomes Isaiah Hole from Wolverines Wire to discuss all things Michigan football. The duo chats about coach Jim Harbaugh, and the potential suspension talks that have reportedly fizzled out. Competitions at offensive tackle and cornerback are also tackled, as is the biggest question of all: can Michigan win a national championship?

PODCAST: Michigan prepares for season as national spotlight shines on Ann Arbor originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago