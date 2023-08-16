Podcast: Marian Hossa's Goodbye Game, Jonathan Toews' future, and more originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis talk about Marian Hossa's Goodbye Game, which will take place in Trencin, Slovakia on Friday. The guys also discuss Jonathan Toews' potential future, notable moves around the NHL this offseason, the QMJHL banning fighting, and more.

3:09 - Marian Hossa's Goodbye Game

6:38 - Jonathan Toews' potential future

11:17 - Notable moves around the NHL this offseason

20:12 - Thoughts on the QMJHL banning fighting

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.