PODCAST: How many wins will each NFL team have in 2023?

A new show is ready for you to listen to! In this edition of the podcast, I fly solo and go through the projected win totals of every NFL team for the 2023 season. Would I bet the Over or the Under for each team?

I go division by division. Tell me what you think.

(1:00) NFC West, NFC East

(16:32) NFC South, NFC North

(21:46) AFC West, AFC East

(27:15) AFC South, AFC North

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire