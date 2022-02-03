Podcast: Malik Willis Senior Bowl mirage? More Browns draft talk and a bit on Hue Jackson

The Cleveland Browns have said all the right things about expecting Baker Mayfield back as their quarterback in 2022. GM Andrew Berry said that he expects the quarterback to “bounce back” next year.

That won’t put to rest talk of the team adding to the position. Whether it is a developmental guy in the NFL draft, trading for a top-level quarterback or bringing in competition for Mayfield, quarterback talk tends to rule the NFL landscape and will with the Browns this offseason, no matter what they say.

In today’s “Many of us are shut-in due to the roads” edition of The Browns Wire Podcast, I talk about the talk of the Senior Bowl, QB Malik Willis. Is his practice time just a mirage? What can be learned from watching it?

I also dive into thoughts Hue Jackson’s claims, drilling down two specific spots for the 13th pick in the draft and will Berry show his hand through trading up, down or picks for players this offseason?

